Marvel’s Midnight Suns gets a new date, but coming to Switch later

2K and Marvel have announced that Midnight Suns, the game that was due out earlier in the year, will now release on October 7 for every platform except for Switch. There is no reason for the delay, just that the game is still coming, it is just going to come later.

The news comes alongside a new trailer from the Summer Game Fest stream, which also revealed Spider-Man as a playable character.

“We know fans have been eager to see what’s coming next for Marvel’s Midnight Suns,” said Jake Solomon, Creative Director at Firaxis Games. “We’re honored by the opportunity to introduce so many new heroes and villains to Marvel fans and can’t wait for tactics players to discover the joys of fighting like a Super Hero in Marvel’s Midnight Suns!” “We’re thrilled to invite players into the darker, supernatural side of Marvel,” said Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games. “In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, our friends at Firaxis and 2K have created an incredibly unique and totally authentic Marvel experience that fans can leap into this October!”

If you are not aware of what Midnight Suns is all about, in this tactical RPG you will need to fight fire with hellfire and lead an unlikely team of seasoned Super Heroes and dangerous supernatural warriors across The Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more.

Rise up against Lilith and her underworld army as you experience a deeply personal story that puts you at its centre as The Hunter, the first customizable original hero in the Marvel universe. Can you resist Lilith’s corruption, while confronting Fallen versions of some of Marvel’s most iconic and powerful characters, including Venom, Sabretooth and even the Hulk!