Marvel’s Midnight Suns is failing to rise on Switch this year

During the recent earnings call for Take-Two – that is the company that owns 2K, Rockstar, Private Division and now Zynga, it was revealed that Marvel’s Midnight Suns would no longer be releasing this year, for any platform.

Switch owners have been absent from updates on the game for a while, with the other platforms getting confirmation of things up until this news released. The new release schedule for the Switch version is TBA, that is the literal explanation on the Investor Report that was released.

Getting into the specifics, those who have a PC or the next-gen hardware, the game is expected to release on them, sometime in the 2023 fiscal year for 2K, which means anywhere from October 1st this year, through to September 30th next year. For those who play on Switch or the last-gen platforms, that is all TBA.

The team did release a statement confirming the delay, but they didn’t offer up any other reason than, they just need more time, you can read it below.

Important update from the Midnight Suns team pic.twitter.com/79yVfzpDED — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) August 8, 2022

It is a bit of a shame that the first update we get for the Switch release is that its delayed indefinitely, but at least they acknowledged its existence, something they hadn’t done for quite some time.