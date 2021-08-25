Marvel’s Midnight Suns is bringing tactical action to Switch

Announced during the recent Gamescom Opening Night Live, Midnight Suns is the next game from Firaxis, the developers behind Civilization and XCOM, both of which have also come to Switch, check out the reveal trailer for it below.

The story is that Hydra have managed to revive Lilith, the Mother of Demons and her powers have pushed the Avengers and other Marvel heroes, to the ultimate breaking point, where they seek assistance from the Midnight Suns, which consists of Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik, and Ghost Rider.

Together, they resurrect Hunter, an all-new, original Marvel character that players will be able to change to match themselves, but Hunter is also the child of Lilith.

“We’re thrilled to team with Firaxis Games, who combine a history of building outstanding tactical games with an authentic love of Marvel’s supernatural side,” said Bill Rosemann, Vice President of Creative at Marvel Games. “Marvel’s Midnight Suns offers players the chance to not only live alongside legendary heroes, but to also experience an all-new, original story that dives deep into the monstrous shadows of the Marvel Universe. Darkness Falls. Rise Up!”

The game is set to launch in March of next year and 2K are going to debut gameplay next week as well.