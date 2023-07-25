DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing hits Switch later this year

Advertisement

It’s been a while since the DreamWorks gang went racing, more than a decade, but now they’re back in DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing which will release later this year.

The game will feature characters from Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, Megamind, and The Bad Guys. Shrek, Donkey, Po, Tigress, Boss Baby, Puss in Boots, Astrid, Megamind and Mr. Wolf are confirmed so far, with the full 20 characters to be revealed eventually.

The game will support up to 8 players online, and four players locally split-screen. DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

No trailer just yet, just some screenshots of clearly not the Switch version.

Twenty of the most iconic DreamWorks Animation characters take the wheel in the fast-paced world of kart racing in DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing! Shift, drift and jump at high speeds across a variety of fantastical tracks inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s many fan-favorite films. Blaze past the competition in fun and hilarious action for players of all ages with solo as well as online and local split-screen multiplayer modes.