Cushion, Mug Covers, Hanafuda cards and more added to the Aussie My Nintendo Store

Nintendo Australia has added a range of new goods to the My Nintendo Store. These are items that you can buy with cash – as opposed to rewards.

The biggest and most expensive new addition is a Super Mario Cushion & Small Blanket. The blanket lives inside the cushion and makes it plusher. Hopefully the blanket is warm because it’s a cool $79.





Also new is a Mario and Luigi hat mug cover set, tote bag, travel bottles, and Mario Hanafuda cards.