0

Cushion, Mug Covers, Hanafuda cards and more added to the Aussie My Nintendo Store

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 8, 2021

Nintendo Australia has added a range of new goods to the My Nintendo Store. These are items that you can buy with cash – as opposed to rewards.

The biggest and most expensive new addition is a Super Mario Cushion & Small Blanket. The blanket lives inside the cushion and makes it plusher. Hopefully the blanket is warm because it’s a cool $79.

Also new is a Mario and Luigi hat mug cover set, tote bag, travel bottles, and Mario Hanafuda cards.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
Merchandise, My Nintendo Store
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment