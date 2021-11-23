Converse x Pokémon 25th Anniversary gear on the way
The Pokémon product tie-ins keep on coming, one week, it’s fine crystal Pikachu, and now it’s Converse gear. We’re talking the classic Converse Chuck Taylor All Star, hoodies, shirts, backpacks, and even hats.
The press release for this was for the American markets, so whatever we end up getting here in Australia, if anything, could be a while away. It’s out in the US on December 10th.
Footwear
Tops
Hat
Source: PKMN_Style
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments