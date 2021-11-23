0

Converse x Pokémon 25th Anniversary gear on the way

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 23, 2021

The Pokémon product tie-ins keep on coming, one week, it’s fine crystal Pikachu, and now it’s Converse gear. We’re talking the classic Converse Chuck Taylor All Star, hoodies, shirts, backpacks, and even hats.

The press release for this was for the American markets, so whatever we end up getting here in Australia, if anything, could be a while away. It’s out in the US on December 10th.

Footwear

Tops

Hat

Source: PKMN_Style

