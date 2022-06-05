Bargain Roundup: Where to preorder Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in Australia
Yeah, this one is a little early. But do you think you’ll be able to walk into a store in November and just buy a copy of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet.. well yeah you would.
But what about the Dual Pack? Unlikely. So this guide is for those people who pick up the Dual Pack or if you just to lock in your preorder now.
We’ll be keeping this guide updated if any preorder bonuses or deals come up. Otherwise, see you in November.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are out on November 18th.
Amazon.com.au
- Pokemon Scarlet – $69 – Link
- Pokémon Violet – $69 – Link
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steenbok Edition – $159.95 – Link
Big W
- TBC
EB Games
- Pokemon Scarlet – $79.95 – Link
- Pokémon Violet – $79.95 – Link
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steenbok Edition – $159.95 – Link
The single versions of the games, and the dual pack both have a 50% bonus trade credit. See EB Games website for details.
eShop
- Pokemon Scarlet – $79.95 – Link
- Pokémon Violet – $79.95 – Link
- Use a game voucher to get the game for $67.45
Gamesmen
- Pokemon Scarlet – $68.00 – Link
- Pokémon Violet – $68.00 – Link
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steenbok Edition – $159.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
MightyApe
OzGameShop
- TBC
Target
- TBC
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.