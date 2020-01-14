Bargain Alert: EB Games has a bunch of Indie Switch titles for cheap
EB Games has added a bunch of new games to its summer sale today. They’re a bunch of (mostly) great indie titles, that were upwards of $60.
Luckily with this sale, they’re all a more reasonable $28 or lower. These may still be lower on the eShop – but for physical collectors, you’re going to want to get in fast.
- Wargroove Deluxe Edition – $28.00 (Was $69.95)
- Killer Queen Black – $28.00 (Was $79.95)
- Risk of Rain 2 (includes Risk of Rain 1) – $28.00 (Was $79.95)
- Slay the Spire – $28.00 (Was $79.95)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Deluxe Edition – $15.00 (Was $79.95)
- Tennis World Tour: Roland Garros Edition – $15.00 (Was $79.95)
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – $28.00 (Was $69.95)
- Fort Boyard – $15.00 (Was $79.95)
- Ghost Parade – $28.00 (Was $69.95)
