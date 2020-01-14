2060
0

Bargain Alert: EB Games has a bunch of Indie Switch titles for cheap

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 14, 2020

EB Games has added a bunch of new games to its summer sale today. They’re a bunch of (mostly) great indie titles, that were upwards of $60.

Luckily with this sale, they’re all a more reasonable $28 or lower. These may still be lower on the eShop – but for physical collectors, you’re going to want to get in fast.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
40%
Oh wow!
10%
Great
0%
Fresh
20%
Hmm
20%
Disappointing!
10%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Alert, Nindies
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response