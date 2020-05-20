Aussie Bargain Round: 51 Worldwide Games

While it might have one of the most vanilla names here in Australia, 51 Worldwide Games looks to a jam-packed full of fun.

With 51 games, at retail that puts each game at just over $1 each, and that’s a bargain in and of itself. So what about if we can find it cheaper? Even better.

51 Worldwide supports local multiplayer, download-play multiplayer and online play for a number of games. Nintendo’s got this handy trailer that runs through them all as well.

At the moment the only real discount is $55 at The Gamesmen with Amazon matching. Target and Big W don’t have a listing just yet.

Amazon.com.au

51 Worldwide Games – $55.00 – Link

Big W

51 Worldwide Games – TBC

EB Games

51 Worldwide Games – $59.95 – Link

eShop

51 Worldwide Games – $ 59.95 – Link Because this game is the game is only $59 it’s not eligible for a voucher, nor would you want to waste one on it.

– Link

Gamesmen

51 Worldwide Games – $55.00 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

51 Worldwide Games – $59 – Link

MightyApe

51 Worldwide Games- $59.00 – Link Welcome back

– Link

Target

51 Worldwide Games – TBC

OzGameShop

51 Worldwide Games – $60.99 – Link

