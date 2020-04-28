New 51 Worldwide Games trailer shows every game, multi-screen support

A new trailer for 51 Worldwide Games (aka Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics) has been released on Nintendo’s Japanese social channel. It shows off every single game in action, some of them for the first time.

Of note, we’ve got a first look at motion controls for Bowling and Darts, another game using the multi-screen-support that was used in Super Mario Party and how the online will work.

The trailer is all in Japanese, but easy enough to follow. If an English one is released we’ll update the story.

51 Worldwide Games is out on June 5th, just over a month away.