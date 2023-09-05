War is coming to Switch with The Company of Heroes Collection

Advertisement

Feral Interactive have brought a number of games to Switch, from GRID Autosport and Alien Isolation, to the recently released The Lara Croft Collection and they are back at it.

The Company of Heroes Collection is bringing the original title to Switch – which is also the console debut of the game, along with the two expansion packs Opposing Fronts and Tales of Valor.

Across the single player campaign, players will find 41 missions, all of which will test your battlefield commanding ability, as you take part in some of the biggest battles of World War 2. The game will also offer up a customisable Skirmish mode is also included, with unique factions, multiple game modes and a wealth of maps, offering enormous replayability and rewarding bold experimentation.

There is no date for the games release yet, outside of Spring 2023 and the multiplayer mode will arrive later as a free update.