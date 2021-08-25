Street Fighter’s Akuma comes to Monster Hunter Rise this week

The next “Capcom Collab” is coming to Monster Hunter Rise this week. It’ll be none other than Akuma from Street Fighter.

You’ll be able to dress up and sound like Akuma with the completion of a quest. The game will play sounds during combat from Street Fighter and even when you complete a quest. Akuma will also punch and kick when equipped with different weapons (instead of using certain swords).

Akuma joins Monster Hunter Rise on August 27th.