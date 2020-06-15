Pokemon GO Fest 2020 fully detailed, tickets on sale now

Instead of being locked away to one or two locations around the world, thanks to the global pandemic Pokémon Go Fest is for everyone this year. Now final details about the event have been posted, and pricing – yes it’ll cost you real dollars but the rewards could be worthy.

Pokémon Go Fest 2020 takes place from July 25th, 10:00am to 8:00pm local time. It’s also on the same times the next day as well.

Taking place over two days next month, Pokémon Go fest will have a number of different challenges through the day, with different yet so far unknown rewards. Pokémon will be rotating habitats, there are global events to work toward with everyone and of course special research tasks to complete.

The second day remains a surprise, we’ll have to wait until the day to learn what’s happening. Entry to Go Fest will set you back $22.99 AUD, you can’t use PokeCoins to buy it.

Niantic will also be donating process from Go Fest ticket sales up to $5 million. Half of these proceeds to “fund new projects from Black gaming and AR creators” and “US nonprofit organizations that are helping local communities rebuild”.

Niantic’s blog as every single tiny detail you would want. Are you buying a Go Fest ticket this year? Let us know in the comments.