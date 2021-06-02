913
Nintendo’s opening a ‘Nintendo Gallery’ in Kyoto

by Daniel VuckovicJune 2, 2021

Nintendo has announced it is opening a gallery showcasing the history of Nintendo and its products. The gallery will be located in Kyoto and inside the “Nintendo Uji Ogura Plant”. This facility was originally used to manufacture Nintendo Hanafuda cards and later was a customer service centre. It will now be renovated into a museum.

Nintendo says the museum, tentatively named “Nintendo Gallery” will be completed within Nintendo’s 2023 Fiscal Year. That ends in March 2024, so still quite a while away.

