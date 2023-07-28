Nintendo hosting Multiplayer Festival with Gold Coin promo, sales and trials over August

Advertisement

Nintendo has announced a new promotion throughout August with multiple multiplayer-themed events. Nintendo Europe and the UK have announced this, and we should or could get it here in Australia – but we’ll have to wait for Monday to confirm for sure – but it does sound like fun.

The first part is up to 20% back in Gold Points on selected multiplayer games if you’re a Nintendo Switch Online member and 10% back if you’re not. Say, for example, Splatoon 3 was discounted; now, you get 400 gold coins back or $4. Instead, you would get $8 if you’re a subscriber (the discounted value will be different, but here we are).

Then from August 17th, there’s a Multiplayer Sale, which will include games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Party Superstars – those two have yet to be on sale. More games will be revealed on that date.

August 1st to August 16th – 20% back in Gold Points on select multiplayer games for Nintendo Switch Online members, 10% back if you’re not.

August 17th onwards – discounts on hundreds of multiplayer titles, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Party Superstars for the first time on sale.

August 25th – three full versions of multiplayer games, line-up to be revealed.

Then later in August, Nintendo Switch Online members will get three multiplayer titles as Game Trials. These full-version games will be available to play as long as the promotion lasts – what games they’ll be will be revealed later.

Again, this promotion may not come to Australia or only come in parts – and may be different or start and end on other days. Don’t stress, we’ll find out! August has no big releases from Nintendo, so there’s one way to keep people playing!