336
0

Netflix’s stop-motion Pokémon series, Pokémon Concierge debuts this December

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 15, 2023
Advertisement

The Pokémon Company and Netflix have given a release date to their previously announced stop-motion animated Pokémon series, Pokemon Concierge.

Debuting on December 28th, 2023 the new series will run for four episodes and each episode is around 15 minutes long.

“Set at a resort for Pokémon on a southern island, this is the story of a new concierge named Haru, who gradually discovers herself as she and her fellow staff members scramble to attend to the various Pokémon guests. Director: Iku Ogawa, Written by: Harumi Doki, Concept Art/Character Design: Tadahiro Uesugi, Production by: dwarf studios, Theme Song: “Have a Good Time Here” by Mariya Takeuchi”

You can take a look at the adorable trailer below.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Pokemon
Tags
Pokémon Concierge
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment