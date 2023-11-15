Netflix’s stop-motion Pokémon series, Pokémon Concierge debuts this December
The Pokémon Company and Netflix have given a release date to their previously announced stop-motion animated Pokémon series, Pokemon Concierge.
Debuting on December 28th, 2023 the new series will run for four episodes and each episode is around 15 minutes long.
“Set at a resort for Pokémon on a southern island, this is the story of a new concierge named Haru, who gradually discovers herself as she and her fellow staff members scramble to attend to the various Pokémon guests. Director: Iku Ogawa, Written by: Harumi Doki, Concept Art/Character Design: Tadahiro Uesugi, Production by: dwarf studios, Theme Song: “Have a Good Time Here” by Mariya Takeuchi”
You can take a look at the adorable trailer below.
