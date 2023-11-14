Everything from the November 2023 Indie World Showcase
The latest Indie World event has wrapped up and it has delivered a lot of news about a number of indie games. Some of them like Outer Worlds: Archaeologist Edition are finally set to release and there are a few games that released today, but there are still plenty to come.
Here is everything else that was included in the latest Indie World, sorted by release timeframe.
A Highland Song – December 5th, 2023
Braid: Anniversary Edition – April 30th, 2024
Heavenly Bodies – February 2024
Please note, trailer below is not from Switch
Planet of Lana – Autumn 2024
The Gecko Gods – Autumn 2024
Video below is from 2022, as new one has not been uploaded
Blade Chimera – Autumn 2024
The Star Named Eos – Autumn 2024
Moonstone Island – Autumn 2024
Core Keeper – Winter 2024
Urban Myth Dissolution Center – 2024
Shantae Advance Risky Revolution – 2024
Death Trick Double Blind – 2024
On Your Tail – 2024
