Everything from the November 2023 Indie World Showcase

The latest Indie World event has wrapped up and it has delivered a lot of news about a number of indie games. Some of them like Outer Worlds: Archaeologist Edition are finally set to release and there are a few games that released today, but there are still plenty to come.

Here is everything else that was included in the latest Indie World, sorted by release timeframe.

A Highland Song – December 5th, 2023

Braid: Anniversary Edition – April 30th, 2024

Heavenly Bodies – February 2024

Please note, trailer below is not from Switch

Planet of Lana – Autumn 2024

The Gecko Gods – Autumn 2024

Video below is from 2022, as new one has not been uploaded

Blade Chimera – Autumn 2024

The Star Named Eos – Autumn 2024

Moonstone Island – Autumn 2024

Core Keeper – Winter 2024

Urban Myth Dissolution Center – 2024

Shantae Advance Risky Revolution – 2024

Death Trick Double Blind – 2024

On Your Tail – 2024