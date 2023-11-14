Indie World delivers more new games to players today

Advertisement

It has become standard that during any Indie World or Nintendo Direct, that we get a game or two released after it wraps and that is the case here as well. Four new titles are now available to players on Switch.

If you want to pick up any of the games, just click their name to be taken to the eShop page.

In this deck-building roguelike, it isn’t just about what you carry, but how you organize the items in your backpack – find them the right spot to unleash their true power. Explore the ancient Dungeon, fight foes in turn-based battles and encounter a variety of colorful allies. Play as one of five Backpack Heroes, each with unique powers, mechanics and items. With the loot you nab in the Dungeon you can help your hometown, Haversack Hill. Rebuild, expand and decorate it, earning the gratitude of the locals and becoming a true hero in the community.

Enjoy the Diner follows a multiple-choice format with point-and-click elements and is a relatively short adventure game. It typically takes 2-2.5 hours to complete (according to Waku Waku Games research). There are two different endings, and you will likely know when the story diverges. Be sure to save your progress before you make your fateful decision.

A fairytale world is being ravaged by the Howl, a sinister plague spread through sound alone. Only a deaf prophet can find the cure and bring peace back to the realm. You will need to use both your weapons and your wits to progress in this turn-based, tactical folktale illustrated in a beautiful “living ink” art style. Engaging combat challenges you to foretell the actions of your enemies, planning up to six moves in advance and using the interactive environments to your advantage. Defeat monsters to collect resources and upgrade your ever-expanding arsenal of abilities, then plot your route on the world map to find secret paths and uncover new skills.

Draw and sell art to cheeky critics to reclaim your lost art career. Take your art on the go with your handy foldable easel and explore the charming puppet town of Phénix, get to know its residents and what makes them tick. Help them out with commissions, like drawing a new ad for Steve’s restaurant! Or why not buy a studio so you can work from home, just like the good old days?