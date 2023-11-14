Outer Wilds is finally hitting Switch this December
Way back in February 2021, Nintendo hosted a Nintendo Direct and included within was the news that Outer Wilds would make its way to Switch and then silence. Almost 2 years later the game has now been given a release date, December 7th.
In this open-world adventure, scour multiple planets in search of clues, strange signals and ancient alien texts to decipher. But the whole solar system is trapped in a time loop, and each planet changes dramatically during each loop. Delve into an underground city before it’s swallowed by sand, dodge sky-high cyclones and more.
The game will include both the base release and the Echoes of the Eye expansion, which will take players to even more dangerous and unique locations. The game is releasing this December digitally, but a physical release is happening in 2024, there are no further details on that though.