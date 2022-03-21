EB Games looks to be pulling the plug on Zing Marketplace

In September last year EB Game’s offshoot Zing launched an online second hand marketplace for retro gaming and other pop culture goods. Now it looks like they’re pulling the plug on it, or at least wrapping it up in its current form.

In an email sent to members, the site will close as of 2pm AEST tomorrow. The email says: “Thank you for being a part of the Zing Marketplace beta. The beta will be coming to a close on Tuesday 22 March at 2pm AEST. From this time, you will no longer have access to your adverts or your account. We have appreciated your support”.

So while the email says the beta is ending, all accounts are being locked out and adverts unable to be accessed. We’ve hit EB Games up for some clarity to see if the Marketplace will exit beta or return in some form but we wouldn’t put a preorder down on it.

Thanks to reaper for the tip.