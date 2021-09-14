EB Games to launch online marketplace for retro games and more

EB Games will soon launch a brand new website, an online marketplace for retro games, trading cards, and other pop culture items. Press-Start reports that Zing Marketplace will allow you to list whatever* you want to sell, they take their cut and everyone is hopefully happy.

The site isn’t 100% ready yet, but it is live. There doesn’t seem to be a way to list things yet but live so far is a collection of older games, Pokémon cards, figurines and pop-vinyls. Only older games will be available to list, with the current generation consoles restricted to limited editions. The site says EB will also list their own goods.

There’s no exact word on when the site is launching, but it could be an interesting alternative for eBay and Facebook Marketplace if done right.