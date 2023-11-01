Competition: 3x copies of Sonic Superstars on Switch + LEGO Sonic packs to giveaway

Advertisement

It’s competition time, and this time we’ve got a great package for both Sonic the Hedgehog and LEGO fans. Thanks to our friends at SEGA we’ve got three copies of Sonic Superstars on Switch give away. Not only that each of the three winners will also get a LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog “Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge Set” set as well.

Sonic Superstars is the latest Sonic the Hedgehog game to be released just last month. It lets you play through the entire game with up to three other players locally, and there’s a brand new battle mode included as well. We’ll have our review up for it soon, there’s a lot of game of out right now…

To win the game and the LEGO set, it’s pretty simple you just have to enter below. Answering the very difficulty question that only Sonic fans will get.

Competition is only open to those residing in Australia, entries close on November 13th 2023.