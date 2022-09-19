Aussie Bargain Roundup: Persona 5 Royal on Switch

After years of waiting, Persona 5 Royal finally comes to the Nintendo Switch on October 21st 2022. While it’s been a wait, we are getting the Royal version at least

This release seems to be one of the more pricier third party games coming in with an RRP of $99.99, luckily some stores are selling below that. For digital buyers you’ve got no relief – maybe we’ll see some eShop cards on sale soon.

If you preorder the “Launch Edition” in Australia, you’ll also get a steel book case. There’s no pricing difference but if you’re buying it online make sure you pick that particular store listing. Here’s a look at the steel book.

At the time of writing, only JB Hi-Fi had this version listed.

Amazon.com.au

Persona 5 Royal – $89.95 – Link

DX Collectables

Persona 5 Royal – $79 – Link

EB Games

Persona 5 Royal – $99.95 – Link

eShop

Persona 5 Royal – $99.95 – Link

Gamesmen

Persona 5 Royal – $99.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Persona 5 Royal – $89 – Link Launch edition includes steel book

– Link

