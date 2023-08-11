0

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Detective Pikachu Returns

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 11, 2023
We’re still at the time of writing a couple of months away from this one, and there’s not any preorder bonuses – if any – just yet but there are some good prices already.

Detective Pikachu Returns four years, and one movie later, for another adventure with his good pal Tim Goodman through Ryme City.

Search for clues in Ryme City, where Pokémon and humans coexist in harmony. With the help of many other Pokémon, Tim and his talkative Pikachu partner work together to solve a series of mysterious incidents in this cinematic adventure game.

In Japan they’re getting promo TCG cards, and there’s new merchandise including a fuzzy Detective Pikachu plush as preorder bonuses. There’s nothing here yet but should something pop up we’ll update the story here. Returns is a cheaper title, but there’s even discounts on that already.

Detective Pikachu Returns is out on October 6th

Amazon.com.au

  • Detective Pikachu Returns – $59 – Link

Big W 

  • Detective Pikachu Returns – $59 – Link

DX Collectables

  • Detective Pikachu Returns – $64 – Link

EB Games

  • Detective Pikachu Returns – $69.95– Link

eShop 

  • Detective Pikachu Returns – $79.95 – Link

The Gamesmen

  • Detective Pikachu Returns – $59.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Detective Pikachu Returns – $64 – Link

MightyApe 

  • Detective Pikachu Returns – $59 – Link

My Nintendo Store 

  • Detective Pikachu Returns – $69.95 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.

