The first Pokémon Evolutions episode ‘The Champion’ is out now

The first episode of the new Pokémon Evolutions animated series has gone live. The first episode, The Champion, features Leon from Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. At over seven minutes long, it’s one of the longest web-series episodes Pokémon has ever done.

Leon and the Galar region are in this episode, but the next will feature the Alola region, then Kalos and all the way back to Kanto in late December.