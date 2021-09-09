The first Pokémon Evolutions episode ‘The Champion’ is out now
The first episode of the new Pokémon Evolutions animated series has gone live. The first episode, The Champion, features Leon from Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. At over seven minutes long, it’s one of the longest web-series episodes Pokémon has ever done.
Leon and the Galar region are in this episode, but the next will feature the Alola region, then Kalos and all the way back to Kanto in late December.
Produced to help celebrate 25 Years of Pokémon, this eight-episode series will begin in the Galar region and culminate in the Kanto region—the first region that appeared in the Pokémon series. Each episode features familiar characters and Pokémon alongside a connecting thread of a Pikachu that leads the viewers on their voyage through the regions. Mark your calendar with the following dates on which each episode will debut:
September 9, 2021: “The Champion” featuring the Galar region
September 23, 2021: “The Eclipse” featuring the Alola region
October 7, 2021: “The Vision” featuring the Kalos region
October 21, 2021: “The Plan” featuring the Unova region
December 2, 2021: “The Rival” featuring the Sinnoh region
December 9, 2021: “The Wish” featuring the Hoenn region
December 16, 2021: “The Show” featuring the Johto region
December 23, 2021: “The Quest” featuring the Kanto region