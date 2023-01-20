RPG board game Dokapon Kingdom: Connect coming to the Switch

We’re hitting the age where Wii-ports are becoming trendy, and now for something a little obscure. Dokapon Kingdom: Connect is coming to the Nintendo Switch later this autumn.

This hybrid RPG and digital board game (like Mario Party, but I didn’t want to say it, but I did anyway) pits you against your friends and even has online support this time around. There’s five different modes, including a story mode.

Did you play this one back on the Wii, are you still alive to tell the tale? Let us know in the comments.