RPG board game Dokapon Kingdom: Connect coming to the Switch
We’re hitting the age where Wii-ports are becoming trendy, and now for something a little obscure. Dokapon Kingdom: Connect is coming to the Nintendo Switch later this autumn.
This hybrid RPG and digital board game (like Mario Party, but I didn’t want to say it, but I did anyway) pits you against your friends and even has online support this time around. There’s five different modes, including a story mode.
Did you play this one back on the Wii, are you still alive to tell the tale? Let us know in the comments.
Everyone in Dokapon Kingdom loves money.
One day in this peaceful land, monsters suddenly appeared and began attacking nearby towns. The economy collapsed, and people were at their lowest. Taxes were no longer being paid, of course.
So that’s when the King took action!
He decided to gather the bravest warriors to rescue these towns so he can get paid! In exchange, the one who collects the most shall be rewarded with the Princess’ hand in marriage and the throne.
And thus, an adventure for money begins, where absolutely anything goes!
Key Features
- RPG & Board Game Lovers Unite… AGAIN! – Originally released for the PlayStation 2 and the Nintendo Wii, the hybrid party board game is now back for the Nintendo Switch! The game is simple: spin the roulette and defeat whoever stands your way!
- Connect With Your Best Frenemies Online – Holding a grudge never felt so good! Players can now duke it out against their friends via Nintendo Switch Online!
- 5 Game Modes & A Massive Game Board! – Plot your revenge and choose from 5 different game modes: Normal, Story, Shopping Race, Kill Race, and Town Race. With a kingdom spanning seven continents, who knows what shenanigans you’ll get into!
- Outwit Your Foes With 11 Possible Job Classes – Wanna slash your way through the Dokapon Kingdom? Choose the Warrior! Interested in conjuring flashy spells? Pick the Magician! Choose from 11 job classes and earn experience points to level up your character! Purchase or even steal items and use them to your advantage!