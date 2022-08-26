Puzzle Bobble Everybubble coming to Switch exclusively in 2023

A brand new Puzzle Bobble game is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2023. Puzzle Bobble Everybubble is the first game in the series that will let up to four people play through the story mode in co-op. Puzzle Bobble Everybubble like other Puzzle Bobble games is a matching puzzle game, that much hasn’t changed at least.

More game modes will be revealed eventually, online play wasn’t mentioned in this initial press release.

Puzzle Bobble Everybubble will be out sometime in 2023. You can see the game’s co-op mode in action below.