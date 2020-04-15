Pokemon Go’s remote raids and other stay-at-home changes detailed

Niantic revealed a little while back that it would be making changes to Pokémon Go so people could play the game easier at home. Pokemon Go has always been about getting out and about in order to play it, but now that we can’t do that – so here’s what’s changing.

The Remote Raid pass is a new item that will let you join any Raid you can see on your Nearby screen or any on any raid you can see on your map. Up to 20 people can join a remote raid.

To begin with, remote raiders will have the same attack power as Trainers who are at the raid in person. Niantic says this will eventually be changed, this presumably will change once we’re all back out there in the world.

You’ll be able to get a Remote Raid Pass for just 1 PokeCoin ($0.01) as part of a bundle in the weekly rotating bundles. Eventually, they’ll be available for 100 Pokecoins (at least for a while).

To further aid you in not leaving the house you’ll also get one bonus Field Task per day without having to spin a Pokestop. These tasks will also be focused on things you can achieve at home. Pokémon buddies will also bring you gifts from nearby Pokestops so you don’t have to go out for those either.

Smaller changes are also being made to the game. You will soon be able to power up a Pokémon with candy or Rare candy to the desired level all at once. You can stack Star Pieces, Lucky Eggs or Incense so you don’t have to worry about them running out. Battle screens will also be updated with a refreshed UI.

When is all this good stuff changing? There’s no confirmed date just yet, but it shouldn’t be too far away. .

In short…

Source: Niantic