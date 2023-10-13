267
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 42) The one before Wonder

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 13, 2023
The good game to absolute trash ration is off the charts this week, we’ve removed a bunch of bundle rubbish, simulator copy and paste games and more and still ended up with this massive list. There’s still a few gems here, but next week is absolutely stacked with games – so choose wisely. It’s a long month.

This week’s highlights: Company of Heroes Collection (review), Cook, Serve, Delicious!, Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless, RedRaptor, River City: Rival Showdown, Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition, Dementium: The Ward

CurrentlyUsually 
Airship Defender$3.00 $3.75 
Alphadia I & II$27.00 $30.00 
Ancient Relics – Egypt$24.00 $30.00 
Animals – Habitats and Curiosities$4.50 
Anime Poly Puzzle – Sci-Fi Maidens$4.99 
Arcade Archives GUTTANG GOTTONG$10.50 
Astebros$19.50 
ASTROSMASH$22.49 
Block Buster Billy$12.00 
Board Games$22.50 
Brutalism22$18.00 
Buddy Canine Ballcaster$7.50 
Bullet Rodeo$2.98 $18.00 
Chemically Bonded$12.79 $15.99 
Clan’s Revenge$7.50 
Company of Heroes Collection$39.99 
Cook, Serve, Delicious!$16.20 $21.60 
Dementium: The Ward$25.65 $28.50 
Dino Ranch – Ride to the Rescue$55.99 
Disgaea 7 Complete Edition$150.00 
Disgaea 7 Digital Deluxe Edition$105.00 
Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless$90.00 
Dwerve$24.86 $29.25 
EGGCONSOLE RELICS PC-8801$9.00 
Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends$13.17 $21.95 
Favela Zombie Shooter$12.00 
Halloween Games for Toddlers and Babies$11.85 
Haunted House$30.00 
Ironsmith Medieval Simulator$15.00 
Jigsaw Ice Princess$2.99 $29.99 
Kitten’s Head Football: Complete Edition$1.63 $16.35 
Kittengumi: The Sakabato’s Thief$13.50 $15.00 
Long Gone Days$30.39 $37.99 
Lost Dream: Overgrown$5.25 $7.50 
Moving Out 2 – Deluxe Edition$47.95 
Only Way Up! Parkour Jump Simulator$9.99 
Paint It$1.50 $9.00 
Pipe Line Puzzle$2.99 $3.75 
Re.Surs$12.00 
RedRaptor$6.00 $7.50 
River City: Rival Showdown$39.20 
Sakura Alien$12.79 $15.99 
Saltsea Chronicles$33.20 $41.50 
Submersible Simulator – Discover the Titanic into Ocean$1.52 $19.99 
subpar pool$14.99 
Terra Alia: The Language Discovery RPG$21.00 
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures$60.00 
The Legend of Shadow: Mask of the Force$22.99 
Toonsters : Crossing Worlds$15.00 
TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – Expedition$60.00 
TRAPPED in The Tricky Prison$6.75 $13.50 
Traumatarium$3.82 $4.50 
Twin Mind: Nobody’s Here Collector’s Edition$22.50 
Whitestone$24.00 $30.00 
Wild Card Football$60.00 
Yoga Studio: Poses for experts and beginners$4.50 
Z Escape$2.70 $7.50 
Zombie Defense$2.70 $7.50 
Zombie Raft$2.70 $7.50 

