Nintendo Download Updates (Week 42) The one before Wonder
The good game to absolute trash ration is off the charts this week, we’ve removed a bunch of bundle rubbish, simulator copy and paste games and more and still ended up with this massive list. There’s still a few gems here, but next week is absolutely stacked with games – so choose wisely. It’s a long month.
This week’s highlights: Company of Heroes Collection (review), Cook, Serve, Delicious!, Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless, RedRaptor, River City: Rival Showdown, Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition, Dementium: The Ward
