Nintendo Download Updates (Week 41) Grandpa Hat
Huge week of releases, and it’s only going to get bigger and better from here. The big one, Detective Pikachu Returns has finally graced us with its presence, we’ve got a review of it here. Next up how about Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, pricey but the physical version doesn’t come with much on the card anyway. Early reports seem to indicate it’s a very good port. Wargroove 2 is here along for the ride as well.
We’ve also got A Tiny Sticker Tale, FRONT MISSION 2: Remake, Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos, The Pale Beyond and last but not least – PictoPull. Which seems to “inspired by” Pullblox. The world needs more Pullblox.
