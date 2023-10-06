420
0

Nintendo Download Updates (Week 41) Grandpa Hat

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 6, 2023
Advertisement

Huge week of releases, and it’s only going to get bigger and better from here. The big one, Detective Pikachu Returns has finally graced us with its presence, we’ve got a review of it here. Next up how about Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, pricey but the physical version doesn’t come with much on the card anyway. Early reports seem to indicate it’s a very good port. Wargroove 2 is here along for the ride as well.

We’ve also got A Tiny Sticker Tale, FRONT MISSION 2: Remake, Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos, The Pale Beyond and last but not least – PictoPull. Which seems to “inspired by” Pullblox. The world needs more Pullblox.

A Tiny Sticker Tale$15.00 
Aquarium Land$3.00 $7.50 
Arcade Archives DARIUS II$10.50 
Asterix & Obelix: Heroes$60.00 
Bang-On Balls: Chronicles$30.00 $37.50 
Bilkins’ Folly$29.50 
BLACK WITCHCRAFT$15.00 
Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition$89.95 
Cafe Master Story$16.20 $18.00 
Dark American Horror Stories$4.50 
Dateless Love – Love Story Behind the Restoration –$33.10 
Detective Pikachu Returns$69.95 
Dinobreak$30.00 
Diorama Dungeoncrawl – Master of the Living Castle$12.00 $15.00 
Elder Story$5.25 $7.50 
Fabled Lands$29.32 $34.50 
Freaky Trip$2.98 $25.50 
FRONT MISSION 2: Remake$47.25 $52.50 
Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos$75.00 
Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur$27.00 $30.00 
Learn Words – Use Syllables$19.00 
Lord of the Click: Interstellar Wars$7.50 
Madfarmer: Lost Kingdoms and Crazy Critters$7.50 
Merge Master$3.00 $7.50 
My Little Universe$20.25 $22.50 
Park Racer$7.99 
PictoPull$6.36 $7.49 
Pirates on Target$7.99 
Pixel Game Maker Series Ninja Runner$6.75 $7.50 
Project Blue$13.95 
schleich® Puzzles FARM WORLD$37.50 
Shadows of Truth$7.50 
Shy Cats Hidden Orchestra$6.00 
Silent Hope$59.95 
Sunshine Manor$11.10 
Survivor – Castaway Island$39.99 
Synergia – NextGen Edition$24.00 $30.00 
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope$30.95 
The Meaning of Dreams$4.50 
The Pale Beyond$20.65 $29.50 
The Sisters 2 – Road to Fame$55.99 
Wargroove 2$29.50 
World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing ’23 Edition$90.00 

What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
50%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment