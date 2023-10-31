New Mario Kart OLED Switch, Animal Crossing Switch Lite bundles are coming to Australia

Advertisement

There are four new Nintendo Switch bundles headed to Australia, including one completely brand new one we’ve not seen before.

The first is a brand-new bundle. We’ve seen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with Nintendo Switch consoles for years, but they’ve updated the bundle to include an OLED Model console. It also comes with 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is included as a download code in this one.

The other bundles we’ve seen in other regions are still new for 2023 and are now confirmed for Australia and New Zealand. There’s a Nintendo Switch Sports bundle, which has the game pre-installed and includes three months of Nintendo Switch Online as well. This one is just a regular Switch console.

And the oft-requested pair of Animal Crossing: New Horizon Switch lites are confirmed for Australia too. These with a Timmy and Tommy or Isabelle design and teal and pink colours. There’s a Aloha design on the back of the systems and a little Animal Crossing logo on the front.

All the bundles are out on November 24th and will be available from the My Nintendo Store and other retailers. We’ll update you with pricing once we have them.