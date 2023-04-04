162
Cricket 24 announced, actually coming to Switch

by Daniel VuckovicApril 4, 2023

Big Ant and Nacon have announced that Cricket 24 is coming, will be out this June and is even coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Allegedly it’s out just in time for this year’s Ashes – unless you’re interested in the Switch version which seems to be coming later. The game’s already up for preorder at EB Games (well almost) and JB Hi-Fi although details are slim so far.

And it looks like it won’t be a download code in a box for the Switch. Howzat.

(I am good with the Cricket references, yes)

