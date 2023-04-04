Cricket 24 announced, actually coming to Switch
Big Ant and Nacon have announced that Cricket 24 is coming, will be out this June and is even coming to the Nintendo Switch.
Allegedly it’s out just in time for this year’s Ashes – unless you’re interested in the Switch version which seems to be coming later. The game’s already up for preorder at EB Games (well almost) and JB Hi-Fi although details are slim so far.
🎮 COMING SOON 🎮— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) April 4, 2023
A brand new cricket video game from @BigAntStudios is on its way, in time for this year’s Ashes – https://t.co/UuaQ0WV10l pic.twitter.com/ZJ4PT1KXs5
And it looks like it won’t be a download code in a box for the Switch. Howzat.
(I am good with the Cricket references, yes)
