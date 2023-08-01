Bargain Roundup: New Super Mario Donkey Kong LEGO for August

Advertisement

There’s a new batch of Super Mario LEGO out this month, and most it features Donkey Kong and friends. There’s six in total, four of them DK themed with various Kongs like Diddy, Dixie, Cranky and even Rambo. There’s a new Dry Bowser’s Castle and also another smaller Mario addition.

LEGO prices are all over the place, so these will probably be valid for only a short time. Not to jinx it either, usually the Mario LEGO range goes on sale fairly often so if you miss out today – don’t stress too much.

Here’s what we’ve found this morning.

Super Mario Donkey Kong’s Tree House Expansion Set – 71424

Amazon – $92.28 (JP Import), $94 (Amazon AU)

Big W – $94

I’m Rick James Bricks – $80

LEGO Store – $94.99

Toys R Us – $94.99

Diddy Kong’s Mine Cart Ride Expansion Set – 71425

Amazon – $131-$162 (import or not)

Big W – $169

I’m Rick James Bricks – $145

LEGO Store – $169

ToyMate – $169

Toys R Us – $169.99

Super Mario Dixie Kong’s Jungle Jam Expansion Set – 71421

Amazon – $42.99

Big W – $42

I’m Rick James Bricks – $37

LEGO Store – $42.99

Just Bricks – $41.99

Toys R Us – $42.99

Super Mario Rambi the Rhino Expansion Set – 71420

Amazon – $18.99

Big W – $18

I’m Rick James Bricks – $16

LEGO Store – $18.99

Toys R Us – $18.99

Dry Bowser Castle Battle Expansion Set – 71423

Amazon – Third party sellers only

Big W – $169

I’m Rick James Bricks – $145

LEGO Store – $169.99

Just Bricks – $149.99

ToyMate – $169

Toys R Us – $169

Picnic at Mario’s House Expansion Set – 71422

Amazon – $52.99

Big W – $52

I’m Rick James Bricks – $45

LEGO Store – $52.99

Toys R Us – $52.99