Australia Post is releasing Pokémon postage stamps
Australia Post is releasing unique Pokémon stamps to celebrate the franchises 25th birthday. The stamp pack, which are real postage stamps, can be bought in a pack for $25.50.
The pack contains a folder with a range of different Pokémon stamps in a $1.10 demonisation. There are stamps featuring Ash, Pikachu, Squirrel, Eevee, Butterfree, Togepi, Grookey, Lucario and others.
The stamps feature in the latest issue of the Australia Post Stamp Bulletin magazine. You can order the stamps through there, but they should be available at your local post office (or be able to be ordered) as well. We’ll follow up with Australia Post to find out exactly when they’re releasing.
Thanks to Zach for the heads up.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
63%
Oh wow!
21%
Great
4%
Fresh
4%
Hmm
8%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
