Aussie Bargain Roundup: Persona 5 Tactica

Advertisement

As if there wasn’t enough big games in November, here’s another one – and knowing Persona it’ll be pretty big too.

Because it’s made by you-know-who it has a rather hefty RRP as well. Luckily for you we’ve got this bargain guide and there’s already $20 off in a few stores. However, EB Games does throw a spanner in the works with an exclusive preorder bonus, but it’ll be up to you to decide if it’s worth $20.

Persona 5 Tactica is out on November 17th.

Amazon.com.au

Persona 5 Tactica – $79 – Link Pre-Order DLC: Orpheus Picaro + Izanagi Picaro

– Link

Big W

Persona 5 Tactica – $79 – Link Pre-Order DLC: Orpheus Picaro + Izanagi Picaro

– Link

DX Collectables

Persona 5 Tactica – Sold Out

EB Games

Persona 5 Tactica – $99.95 – Link Pre-Order DLC: Orpheus Picaro + Izanagi Picaro 2x Exclusive Coasters

– Link

eShop

Persona 5 Tactica – $94.95 – Link

– Link Persona 5 Tactica: Digital Deluxe Edition – $129.95 – Link Repaint Your Heart Challenge Pack Weapon Pack Picaro Summoning Pack + Raoul Persona

– Link

The Gamesmen

Persona 5 Tactica – $84.95 – Link Pre-Order DLC: Orpheus Picaro + Izanagi Picaro

– Link

JB Hi-Fi

Persona 5 Tactica – $89 – Link Pre-Order DLC: Orpheus Picaro + Izanagi Picaro

– Link

MightyApe

Persona 5 Tactica – $79 – Link Pre-Order DLC: Orpheus Picaro + Izanagi Picaro

– Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.