Aussie Bargain Roundup: Persona 5 Tactica
Advertisement
As if there wasn’t enough big games in November, here’s another one – and knowing Persona it’ll be pretty big too.
Because it’s made by you-know-who it has a rather hefty RRP as well. Luckily for you we’ve got this bargain guide and there’s already $20 off in a few stores. However, EB Games does throw a spanner in the works with an exclusive preorder bonus, but it’ll be up to you to decide if it’s worth $20.
Persona 5 Tactica is out on November 17th.
Amazon.com.au
- Persona 5 Tactica – $79 – Link
- Pre-Order DLC: Orpheus Picaro + Izanagi Picaro
Big W
- Persona 5 Tactica – $79 – Link
- Pre-Order DLC: Orpheus Picaro + Izanagi Picaro
DX Collectables
- Persona 5 Tactica – Sold Out
EB Games
- Persona 5 Tactica – $99.95– Link
- Pre-Order DLC: Orpheus Picaro + Izanagi Picaro
- 2x Exclusive Coasters
eShop
- Persona 5 Tactica – $94.95 – Link
- Persona 5 Tactica: Digital Deluxe Edition – $129.95 – Link
- Repaint Your Heart Challenge Pack
- Weapon Pack
- Picaro Summoning Pack + Raoul Persona
The Gamesmen
- Persona 5 Tactica – $84.95 – Link
- Pre-Order DLC: Orpheus Picaro + Izanagi Picaro
JB Hi-Fi
- Persona 5 Tactica – $89 – Link
- Pre-Order DLC: Orpheus Picaro + Izanagi Picaro
MightyApe
- Persona 5 Tactica – $79 – Link
- Pre-Order DLC: Orpheus Picaro + Izanagi Picaro
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
100%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments