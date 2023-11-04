291
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Persona 5 Tactica

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 4, 2023
As if there wasn’t enough big games in November, here’s another one – and knowing Persona it’ll be pretty big too.

Because it’s made by you-know-who it has a rather hefty RRP as well. Luckily for you we’ve got this bargain guide and there’s already $20 off in a few stores. However, EB Games does throw a spanner in the works with an exclusive preorder bonus, but it’ll be up to you to decide if it’s worth $20.

Persona 5 Tactica is out on November 17th.

Amazon.com.au

  • Persona 5 Tactica – $79 – Link
    • Pre-Order DLC: Orpheus Picaro + Izanagi Picaro

Big W 

  • Persona 5 Tactica – $79 – Link
    • Pre-Order DLC: Orpheus Picaro + Izanagi Picaro

DX Collectables

  • Persona 5 Tactica – Sold Out

EB Games

  • Persona 5 Tactica – $99.95– Link
    • Pre-Order DLC: Orpheus Picaro + Izanagi Picaro
    • 2x Exclusive Coasters

eShop 

  • Persona 5 Tactica – $94.95 – Link
  • Persona 5 Tactica: Digital Deluxe Edition – $129.95Link
    • Repaint Your Heart Challenge Pack
    • Weapon Pack
    • Picaro Summoning Pack + Raoul Persona

The Gamesmen

  • Persona 5 Tactica – $84.95 – Link
    • Pre-Order DLC: Orpheus Picaro + Izanagi Picaro

JB Hi-Fi

  • Persona 5 Tactica – $89 – Link
    • Pre-Order DLC: Orpheus Picaro + Izanagi Picaro

MightyApe 

  • Persona 5 Tactica – $79 – Link
    • Pre-Order DLC: Orpheus Picaro + Izanagi Picaro

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.

