Aussie Bargain Roundup: Neo: The World Ends With You

July is absolutely packed with Nintendo Switch games, and NEO: The World Ends with You is apart of that pack.

After teases of new games, mobile spin offs and rough ports – finally a sequel to the DS classic – The World Ends With You. We’ve played it already, and have a massive in-depth preview.

Because it’s one of those games the RRP is a little higher than usual, but we’ve found some some deals cheaper already. A month out might pay to take a punt.

Neo: The World Ends With You is out on Tuesday, July 27th.

Amazon.com.au

Neo: The World Ends With You – $73.90 – Link

Critical Hit

Neo: The World Ends With You – $74 – Link

DX Collectables

Neo: The World Ends With You – $74 – Link

EB Games

Neo: The World Ends With You – $84.95 – Link Preorder and the following in game bonus items Pin: UFO Rescue (restore your team’s HP) Threads: Virupaksa Hoodie (Greatly increases HP) CD: Twister (NEO Mix – Adds this song as a main menu music option)

– Link

eShop

Neo: The World Ends With You – $84.95 – Link Demo available now

– Link

JB Hi-Fi

Neo: The World Ends With You – $84 – Link

Mighty Ape

Neo: The World Ends With You – $68 – Link

OzGameShop

Neo: The World Ends With You – $77.99 – Link

