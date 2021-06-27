0

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Neo: The World Ends With You

by Daniel VuckovicJune 27, 2021

July is absolutely packed with Nintendo Switch games, and NEO: The World Ends with You is apart of that pack.

After teases of new games, mobile spin offs and rough ports – finally a sequel to the DS classic – The World Ends With You. We’ve played it already, and have a massive in-depth preview.

Because it’s one of those games the RRP is a little higher than usual, but we’ve found some some deals cheaper already. A month out might pay to take a punt.

Neo: The World Ends With You is out on Tuesday, July 27th.

Amazon.com.au

  • Neo: The World Ends With You – $73.90 – Link

Critical Hit

  • Neo: The World Ends With You – $74 Link

DX Collectables

  • Neo: The World Ends With You – $74Link

EB Games

  • Neo: The World Ends With You – $84.95 – Link
    • Preorder and the following in game bonus items
      • Pin: UFO Rescue (restore your team’s HP)
      • Threads: Virupaksa Hoodie (Greatly increases HP)
      • CD: Twister (NEO Mix – Adds this song as a main menu music option)

eShop

  • Neo: The World Ends With You – $84.95Link
    • Demo available now

JB Hi-Fi

  • Neo: The World Ends With You – $84 – Link

Mighty Ape

  • Neo: The World Ends With You – $68 – Link

OzGameShop

  • Neo: The World Ends With You – $77.99Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup, The World Ends with You
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment