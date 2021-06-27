Aussie Bargain Roundup: Neo: The World Ends With You
July is absolutely packed with Nintendo Switch games, and NEO: The World Ends with You is apart of that pack.
After teases of new games, mobile spin offs and rough ports – finally a sequel to the DS classic – The World Ends With You. We’ve played it already, and have a massive in-depth preview.
Because it’s one of those games the RRP is a little higher than usual, but we’ve found some some deals cheaper already. A month out might pay to take a punt.
Neo: The World Ends With You is out on Tuesday, July 27th.
Amazon.com.au
- Neo: The World Ends With You – $73.90 – Link
Critical Hit
- Neo: The World Ends With You – $74 – Link
DX Collectables
- Neo: The World Ends With You – $74 – Link
EB Games
- Neo: The World Ends With You – $84.95 – Link
- Preorder and the following in game bonus items
- Pin: UFO Rescue (restore your team’s HP)
- Threads: Virupaksa Hoodie (Greatly increases HP)
- CD: Twister (NEO Mix – Adds this song as a main menu music option)
eShop
- Neo: The World Ends With You – $84.95 – Link
- Demo available now
JB Hi-Fi
- Neo: The World Ends With You – $84 – Link
Mighty Ape
- Neo: The World Ends With You – $68 – Link
OzGameShop
- Neo: The World Ends With You – $77.99 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.