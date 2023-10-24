Aussie Bargain Roundup: Fashion Dreamer
There’s only one game out on November 3rd that has the pinnacle of fashion and style, that’s Wario in WarioWare Move It! There’s also this though, Fashion Dreamer which is basically Style Boutique by any other name. The last game in that series was released in 2017 on the Nintendo 3DS.
We’re not expecting any preorder bonuses for this one, but we’ve got some of the standard discounts for it already. Digitally it also has 10% off as well.
Fashion Dreamer is out November 3rd 2023.
Amazon.com.au
- Fashion Dreamer – $59 – Link
Big W
- Fashion Dreamer – $59 – Link
EB Games
- Fashion Dreamer – $69.95– Link
eShop
- Fashion Dreamer – $62.95 – Link
The Gamesmen
- Fashion Dreamer – $59.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Fashion Dreamer – $64 – Link
MightyApe
- Fashion Dreamer – $69 – Link
My Nintendo Store
- Fashion Dreamer – $69.95 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our de
