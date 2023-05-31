Aussie Bargain Roundup: Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster

Advertisement

The GameCube love in 2023 continues with another pair of purple oblong titles making their way to the Nintendo Switch. Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster will release on July 21st, and like Bandai Namco’s other releases this year is hitting the $90 amount. Let’s see if we can do better.

So far, there’s not too much, but with this kind of release, you can expect at most $10 off. At the time of writing, there’s no eShop listing either, so we’re not too sure how that’ll stack up.

Amazon.com.au

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – $74.99 – Link

DX Collectables

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – $79.00 – Link

EB Games

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – $89.95– Link

eShop

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster- TBC

The Gamesmen

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – $78 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – $84 – Link

MightyApe

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – $69 – Link

