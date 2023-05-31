1017
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster

by Daniel VuckovicMay 31, 2023
The GameCube love in 2023 continues with another pair of purple oblong titles making their way to the Nintendo Switch. Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster will release on July 21st, and like Bandai Namco’s other releases this year is hitting the $90 amount. Let’s see if we can do better.

So far, there’s not too much, but with this kind of release, you can expect at most $10 off. At the time of writing, there’s no eShop listing either, so we’re not too sure how that’ll stack up.

Amazon.com.au

  • Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – $74.99 – Link

DX Collectables

  • Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – $79.00 – Link

EB Games

  • Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – $89.95– Link

eShop 

  • Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster- TBC

The Gamesmen

  • Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – $78Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – $84 – Link

MightyApe 

  • Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – $69 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.

