The new Splatoon SQUID or OCTO range at Nintendo Tokyo in Japan super cute and colourful

The range of cool and exclusive items in the Nintendo Store Tokyo expands with a new range of Splatoon gear. The SQUID or OCTO range has a number of items and all of them are as slick as some of the in-game gear we see. There’s two Hawaiian-style shirts with either a squid or octo designs.





There’s also some slip-on slippers, a blanket, glasses and matching coasters.

But the key-rings featuring tiny shoes from the game are the most adorable. They even come (randomly) in a little shoe box. Cute!

Something to pick up when we can get to the Nintendo Tokyo store again, or to ask someone to grab you the gear.