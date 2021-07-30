6
The new Splatoon SQUID or OCTO range at Nintendo Tokyo in Japan super cute and colourful

by Daniel Vuckovic

The range of cool and exclusive items in the Nintendo Store Tokyo expands with a new range of Splatoon gear. The SQUID or OCTO range has a number of items and all of them are as slick as some of the in-game gear we see. There’s two Hawaiian-style shirts with either a squid or octo designs.

There’s also some slip-on slippers, a blanket, glasses and matching coasters.

But the key-rings featuring tiny shoes from the game are the most adorable. They even come (randomly) in a little shoe box. Cute!

Something to pick up when we can get to the Nintendo Tokyo store again, or to ask someone to grab you the gear.

