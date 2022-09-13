Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse coming in early 2023 to Switch
Project Zero, or Fatal Frame – whatever you want to call it had a lost game on the Wii. Mask of the Lunar Eclipse was never released outside of Japan – but now all these years later is coming to the Switch and PC.
There’s no release date just yet aside from “early 2023”.
After mysteriously vanishing as a child, a now-teenage Ruka Minazuki visits an abandoned hospital in search of her lost memories. In this survival game, use the Camera Obscura to repel evil spirits and uncover the memories that were sealed away. Forbidden memories will be restored.
