Good news, Rebel Galaxy Outlaw is now complete

Last year, Double Damage Games released Rebel Galaxy Outlaw onto PC, but it was announced before then, that Switch would also be receiving the game, we now know it will happen soon, as the game has finished development.

What that means is that the game has been submitted to Nintendo for checks, so assuming they find nothing bad, the game could be released within a few weeks, once approved. Though, bare in mind that the current climate may delay that for now.

If you are not sure that the game is about, last year, they actually released two cool gameplay videos, from the Switch build of the game, which you can enjoy below. First up is some ship to ship combat:

When you are not blasting ships in space, you can also chill out at one of the many bars, shooting some pool, or throwing the dice. Thankfully they also have a video for that.

While we don’t have a date yet, once we do, we shall let you know.