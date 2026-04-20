Vookcast 298: The Future of Nintendo Directs, Aussie Bluey games, wonky Switch 2 updates - Vooks

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Angelo, Luke, and Michael are back to chat about a new Bluey game (made in Brisbane!), the future of Mario Kart World, some wonky Switch 2 updates, and more. They also talk about the past, present, and future of Nintendo Directs — are they going away, and does it matter if they do?

It’s all capped off with an incredible game of Nintendo 20 Questions. Did you guess Luke’s game?

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Ollie: @chocobalt on Bluesky

Luke: @renderman7 on Bluesky

Angelo: @manjell0 on Bluesky

Michael: @subelement on Bluesky

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