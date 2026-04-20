Vookcast 298: The Future of Nintendo Directs, Aussie Bluey games, wonky Switch 2 updates - Vooks

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Angelo, Luke, and Michael are back to chat about a new Bluey game (made in Brisbane!), the future of Mario Kart World, some wonky Switch 2 updates, and more. They also talk about the past, present, and future of Nintendo Directs — are they going away, and does it matter if they do?
It’s all capped off with an incredible game of Nintendo 20 Questions. Did you guess Luke’s game?
Relevant stories:
- Bluey: https://www.vooks.net/bluey-happy-snaps-coming-to-switch-switch-2-later-this-year/
- Mario Kart: https://www.vooks.net/mario-kart-world-1-6-0-update-adds-bob-omb-blast-battle-mode/
- Yooka-Replaylee: https://www.vooks.net/yooka-replaylee-on-switch-2-gains-performance-mode-up-to-60-fps-support/
- Level-5: https://www.vooks.net/level-5-offers-updates-on-layton-snack-world-remake-and-more-in-vision-showcase/
- Groovin: https://www.vooks.net/rhythm-heaven-groove-set-for-july-2nd-release/
- Overwatch: https://www.vooks.net/overwatch-launches-on-nintendo-switch-2-this-week/
- 007: https://www.vooks.net/switch-2-version-of-007-first-light-delayed/
- Warhammer: https://www.maxi-geek.com/con/warhammer-survivors-reveals-the-platforms-the-game-is-coming-to
- THQ: https://www.maxi-geek.com/con/thq-nordic-are-bringing-a-trio-of-titles-to-switch-2-and-one-to-switch
- NES: https://www.vooks.net/nes-pac-man-mendel-palace-and-tower-of-druaga-added-to-nintendo-classics-lineup/
- Featured: https://www.vooks.net/is-the-era-of-the-big-nintendo-direct-over/
Socials
- Ollie: @chocobalt on Bluesky
- Luke: @renderman7 on Bluesky
- Angelo: @manjell0 on Bluesky
- Michael: @subelement on Bluesky
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