Vookcast #296:  The Show Goes On - Vooks

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Angelo, Luke, and Michael are back to chat about the glut of presentations they missed (and the ones they didn’t, yet — there’s no escaping the curse). They also have a lengthy chat about the apparent new laws surrounding online games in Australia, and dive deep into the new Vooks site. Check it out!
It’s all capped off with an incredible game of Nintendo 20 Questions. Did you guess Michael’s game?
Relevant stories
- The Next Pokémon Games Are Pokémon Winds and Waves, Due 2027
- Pokémon Fire Red and Leaf Green Appear in Coming Soon Section of Switch eShop
- Pokémon Red, Pokémon Blue Game Boy Jukebox Available From the My Nintendo Store in Australia
- Marvel Maximum Collection Brings Six Classic Titles to Switch
- A New 2D Castlevania Has Been Announced – Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2 Coming to the Switch / Switch 2
- Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen Hits Consoles This May
- Surprise – Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Gets Switch 2 Edition, Out Now
- Hello, Mario App Now Available in Australia, But Only for Mobiles So Far
- Skyrim Updated on Switch 2 With 60fps Mode
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon Finally Available in Australia
- Two More Kirby Air Riders Amiibo on the Way – King Dedede Dated
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
