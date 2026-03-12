Vookcast #296:  The Show Goes On - Vooks

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Angelo, Luke, and Michael are back to chat about the glut of presentations they missed (and the ones they didn’t, yet — there’s no escaping the curse). They also have a lengthy chat about the apparent new laws surrounding online games in Australia, and dive deep into the new Vooks site. Check it out!

It’s all capped off with an incredible game of Nintendo 20 Questions. Did you guess Michael’s game?

Relevant stories

Support the show

Socials

Ollie: @chocobalt on Bluesky

Luke: @renderman7 on Bluesky

Angelo: @manjell0 on Bluesky

Michael: @subelement on Bluesky

Find Vooks on social media, support the show and buy merch. As always please leave us a review if you enjoy the show on your favourite place to get podcasts.