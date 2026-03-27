Bluey Happy Snaps coming to Switch, Switch 2 later this year - Vooks

There are now two Bluey games being released on the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 later this year, Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen and now this, Bluey Happy Snaps.
Developed by Gameloft Brisbane, Bluey Happy Snaps is coming to consoles and PC in Spring 2026. In the game, Bluey and Bingo find Dad’s old camera and set off on a trip, taking photos around Brisbane and the iconic locations and people from the show. Along the way they’ll decorate a scrapbook with all their snaps.
The game is designed to be played co-op, as one player will snap the photos, the other will pose as Bingo to make a memorable shot and test their photography skills.
BLUEY’S HAPPY SNAPS stays faithful to the show, translating Bluey’s signature warmth, humor, and emotional storytelling into open-ended activities and playful fun and games specifically designed for kids. Developed in Bluey’s hometown, BLUEY’S HAPPY SNAPS draws inspiration from everyday places and the wonder of simple family moments that define the series. This connection brings a world filled with playful details designed for younger players, alongside polished gameplay that parents will adore.
Created by a development team of parents, BLUEY’S HAPPY SNAPS is designed to foster the natural curiosity and creativity of kids. Much like the global hit series, the game promotes growth and connection through play, encouraging younger players to experiment through sandbox-style gameplay. Emphasizing the value of real-life activity, the game’s “Play For Real Life” moments deliver meaningful, practical guidance for families to create moments together, even after screen time has ended.
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