Bluey Happy Snaps coming to Switch, Switch 2 later this year - Vooks

There are now two Bluey games being released on the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 later this year, Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen and now this, Bluey Happy Snaps.

Developed by Gameloft Brisbane, Bluey Happy Snaps is coming to consoles and PC in Spring 2026. In the game, Bluey and Bingo find Dad’s old camera and set off on a trip, taking photos around Brisbane and the iconic locations and people from the show. Along the way they’ll decorate a scrapbook with all their snaps.

The game is designed to be played co-op, as one player will snap the photos, the other will pose as Bingo to make a memorable shot and test their photography skills.