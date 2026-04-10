Level-5 offers updates on Layton, Snack World remake, and more in Vision showcase - Vooks

Level-5 held another showcase of its upcoming wares, and as usual, we didn’t get a whole lot of firm release dates, but we did get another look at Professor Layton and the New World of Steam.

The game is still set to release later this year for Nintendo Switch consoles, and it’s now also coming to PlayStation 5 and PC.

Level-5 also had a bunch of other announcements, including a remake of Snack World, called Snack World Reloaded. There’s no release date for that one just yet. Inazuma Eleven RE, which was announced in 2024, will now also get a Nintendo Switch 2 version, and DECAPOLICE, which we haven’t seen for a while, is still in development and now coming to Switch 2, with the original Switch version having been dropped. Both Inazuma Eleven RE and DECAPOLICE are still, allegedly, due out this year.