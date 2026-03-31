Mario Kart World 1.6.0 update adds Bob-omb Blast Battle mode - Vooks

Nintendo has just released the 1.6.0 update for Mario Kart World, and it brings with it the first piece of new game content since the game was first released alongside the Switch 2: Bob-omb Blast.

Bob-omb Blast is a battle mode that was introduced in Mario Kart Double Dash and returned in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and it has players collecting and throwing Bob-ombs at each other to eliminate other players. It’s a fun little game mode, and it’s nice to see it return here, though it’s probably not the big DLC update some were hoping for.

The 1.6.0 update also brings with it a host of balance changes and other nice-to-have quality-of-life additions, including some improvements to Bullet Bills, a nerf to the boomerang item, and a few adjustments to invincibility — for example, you can no longer be crushed by Thwomps while you’re spinning or crashing, but you can now be hit by lightning and blue shells right after being crushed by a Thwomp.

Here’s the full list of Mario Kart World version 1.6.0 patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo:

Mario Kart World Ver. 1.6.0 (Released March 30, 2026)

General

Added Bob-omb Blast as a Battle mode. You can have up to 10 Bob-ombs on hand at a time. The distance Bob-ombs can be thrown depends on how long you hold the L Button.

Adjusted the performance of Bullet Bill. Increased their range of lateral movement. It is now easier to follow a shortcut route immediately after using Bullet Bill. Increased Bullet Bill’s speed on parts of the Bowser’s Castle, Starview Peak, and Rainbow Road courses.

Adjusted the performance of the boomerang. Reduced the boomerang’s range. Reduced the number of consecutive throws allowed.

Adjusted the probability of items that can be obtained from item boxes during races.

Adjusted the invincibility time after spinning or crashing during a race so that it varies depending on the character and vehicle. The heavier the weight, the longer the invincibility time.

Made it so that you won’t get crushed by things, such as Thwomps, while spinning or crashing.

It is now possible to be hit by lightning and Spiny Shells immediately after being crushed by things, such as Thwomps.

Made it so that things like Bob-ombs and Bananas don’t bounce on top of the vines of Ivy Piranha Plants.

When playing Single Player or 1p during Online Play and Wireless Play, up to two warnings will be displayed when items like Red Shells or Spiny Shells come from behind.

Shortened the time until the roulette stops to determine the course in Online Play and Wireless Play.

Fixed Issues