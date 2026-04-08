Vookcast #297: Living in a digital world - Vooks

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Angelo, Luke, and Michael are back to chat about Pokémon Champions, Minecraft Dungeons, a bunch of new Nintendo Lego, and more. They also talk about a big update to Nintendo Switch backwards compatibility, as well as have a lengthy discussion about cheaper Switch 2 game pricing and the future of pricing as a whole.



It’s all capped off with an incredible game of Nintendo 20 Questions. Did you guess Angelo’s game?

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Relevant Stories

Pokémon Champions to Launch April 8th, Switch 2 Patch on the Same Day (https://www.vooks.net/pokemon-champions-to-launch-april-8th-switch-2-patch-on-the-same-day/)

Minecraft Dungeons II Announced for Switch & Switch 2 (https://www.vooks.net/minecraft-dungeons-ii-announced-for-switch-switch-2/)

LEGO Super Mario Minifigures Finally on the Way for 2027 (https://www.vooks.net/lego-super-mario-minifigures-finally-on-the-way-for-2027/)

LEGO Luigi in Mach 8 Set Announced, Out April 1st (https://www.vooks.net/lego-luigi-in-mach-8-set-announced-out-april-1st/)

Fox McCloud Joins the Super Mario Galaxy Movie (https://www.vooks.net/fox-mccloud-joins-the-super-mario-galaxy-movie/)

Uniqlo Has New Super Mario Galaxy Movie-Themed Gear This Month (https://www.vooks.net/uniqlo-has-new-super-mario-galaxy-movie-themed-gear-this-month/)

Create Your Own Pokémon Pokopia T-Shirt at These Three Uniqlo Stores (https://www.vooks.net/create-your-own-pokemon-pokopia-t-shirt-at-these-three-uniqlo-stores/)

New Switch 2 Update Adds a Big Boost to Handheld Switch Games (https://www.vooks.net/new-switch-2-update-adds-a-big-boost-to-handheld-switch-games/)

Nintendo Switch 2 Game Prices Are Changing Beginning in May (https://www.vooks.net/nintendo-switch-2-game-prices-are-changing-beginning-in-may/)

PlayStation Has Increased the Price of Its Hardware Offerings for a Third Time (https://www.maxi-geek.com/con/playstation-has-increased-the-price-of-its-hardware-offerings-for-a-third-time)

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