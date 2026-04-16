Competition: Three copies of The Rogue of Prince of Persia on Switch 2 to give away - Vooks

The Prince is back! But not as we’ve ever seen him before. Thanks to Five Star Games, we’ve got three copies of The Rogue of Prince of Persia for the Switch 2 to give away. It’s also the Immortal Edition of the game which comes in a steel book case, has art cards and a poster as well. Shiny!

The Rogue of Prince of Persia, as the name suggests, is a roguelite take on the famous franchise, and there’s some great pedigree behind it. It’s being developed by Evil Empire, a team made up of former Motion Twin developers who worked on the very good Dead Cells.

To enter, all you need to do is fill in the box below, and one of the copies could be yours.