Rhythm Heaven Groove set for July 2nd release - Vooks

It’s been a year, but Nintendo has finally dated Rhythm Heaven Groove, and it’ll be grooving its way to the Nintendo Switch on July 2.

So far, that’s all we have, as Nintendo has just put the date on Nintendo Today, with no new trailer or anything else to go along with it just one minute of a mini-game. The game is available to preorder now from the eShop for $59.95AUD.

Rhythm Heaven Groove might just end up being one of the last, if not the last, first-party Nintendo Switch games too. What a time to be alive.