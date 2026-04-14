Overwatch launches on Nintendo Switch 2 this week - Vooks

It's "today" for the rest of the world, but Aussies will have to wait.

Buried at the bottom of the latest update to Overwatch 2 Overwatch is the news that the game will finally come to the Nintendo Switch 2 from April 14th. Yes, you looked at your dock and said, but it’s already the 14th – and yes this applies sometime late tonight or tomorrow for Aussies.

Overwatch, which is already on the Nintendo Switch will now have a Switch 2 version that runs better, has better quality audio and runs at “up to” 60 FPS in both handheld and docked modes.

Earlier this year they dropped the Overwatch 2 name and reverted back to simply being known as Overwatch. When the game wholesale replaced the original, many were upset at Overwatch seemingly disappearing, but now it’s back.